A business-minded mum hopes to solve the problem of where to buy affordable clothes for children.

A new shop will open in Stamford this weekend offering a range of clothes, toys and accessories for primary aged children.

Owner Laura Steele has long dreamed of running her own shop but spent two years looking for suitable premises.

Laura Steele with her daughter Piper at the shop.

That dream has now become a reality and she is adding the finishing touches to her Noughts and Crosses shop in Scotgate, Stamford which was previously home to the Stamford Gallery.

Laura describes it as a concept store offering a “re-imagined retail experience”. Not just a place to shop, it will also offer weekend workshops, parties and experience days.

She said: “When I was a child there was a shop in Peterborough which I loved to visit. There was a special area for children and you felt comfortable to walk around and touch things.

“I want to create that here and for children to feel excited about coming in to spend their pocket money.

“Stamford has some lovely shops for babies but it’s really under-served for older children.”

Laura, a former business teacher at Stamford College, received the shop keys on August 1 and enlisted her husband Fraser to help with the refurbishments. Their four-year-old daughter Piper has also been a frequent visitor and shared her opinions on what should be sold.

The stock includes clothes, toys, games, accessories, homeware and party items but one thing that won’t be found on the shelves is any kind of technology.

Laura, 29, said: “I wanted to go back to the roots of retail and that old-school vibe. Everything is so focused online now, and as a business teacher I understand that, but it’s so nice to have that human interaction of going into a shop and I’m a champion for keeping that.

“I think the shop will be exciting for Stamford. Other independent businesses have paved the way for newcomers like me and proved that you can be successful here.”

Noughts and Crosses opens on Saturday (August 24) and will initially be closed on Sundays and Wednesdays. Laura, who lives in King’s Cliffe, will spend much of her time in the shop for the first six months but hopes to take on one or two members of staff in the future.

Plans for the weekend workshops and a click and collect service are being finalised and further down the line Laura hopes to support business students with her Stamford College links.