A boutique bed shop and a luxury florist will be filling two empty town centre shop units.

Duxiana, a Swedish fourth generation premium bed business, will be opening in the former Phase Eight building in Ironmonger Street, Stamford next month.

The doors of the women’s clothing shop shut for the final time in August last year and the unit has remained empty since.

Duxiana in Ironmonger Street, Stamford

The Duxiana team is now in the process of getting the shop ready to open.

David​​​​ Jacobs, Duxiana’s UK territory manager, said: “We see Stamford as one of our strategic locations to grow our business model and target audience.

“Stamford is known for its stunning architecture, particularly its well-preserved historic buildings.

“The town boasts a wealth of beautiful stone buildings from different periods, including mediaeval, Georgian and Victorian architecture, making it a popular destination for architecture enthusiasts as well as interior designers whom we work very closely with.”

The company was founded by Swedish chocolate maker Efraim Ljung in the 1920s who was so impressed with a mattress he slept on in a Chicago hotel that he dedicated all of his time to creating high-quality comfortable beds.

Duxiana, which has a store in Marylebone in London, supplies beds to the Tottenham Hotspur football team, as part of a partnership promoting how sleeping well leads to better performance, as well as to 150 hotels across the world.

Currently most of Duxiana’s customers are over the age of 30 but the firm is hoping to connect with the younger generation.

David said: “We have great customer retention in London.

“It is a generational brand. If your parents have it, the younger generation wants it too.”

The Stamford shop is due to open in mid-April and will trade between 10am and 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

A few doors down a luxury florist is opening in the former Rosedale estate agents.

Ode to Joy Flowers in Ironmonger Street, Stamford

Ode to Joy Flowers was set up in 2018 by Yana Kobyakova, who specialises in seasonal arrangements, bouquets and floral gifts.

The business’ website is currently being created and updates can be found on the Instagram account @odetojoyflowers.