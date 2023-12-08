A couple with decades of experience in fashion have opened a women’s clothing shop.

Catherine and Ian Hopla from Whissendine have been keen to open a shop in Stamford for years.

After a lot of searching, the perfect unit for their business Cathian - a combination of their names - came up in the former Margo and Plum in St Mary’s Street.

Catherine and Ian Hopla inside their shop

Catherine, who discovered her love for fashion after college work experience at Harrods, said: “It is a wonderful shopping location full of independents which is what we are all about.”

The couple has more than 60 years combined experience in retail and manufacturing, with both of their CVs boasting fashion jobs at Marks and Spencer.

Catherine and Ian also own House of Carillon at the Heart of the Shires Shopping Village in Weedon, which they took over six years ago.

Catherine and Ian Hopla

They hope for Cathian to bring a ‘different twist’ and say ‘it’s our own thing’.

“We want to give people a more personal experience,” Catherine said.

She added: “When people go online they have to order two or three sizes and then the clothing doesn’t look the same, or the fabric and fit is different.

“People want to see the quality and have some help.

“After coming out of covid people want the excitement you only get in a shop.”

Cathian will be stocking a variety of branded clothing in sizes eight to 20, aimed at women over the age of 40.

Although they said it’s all about ‘attitude’, with clothing inspired by the runways but made ‘age appropriate’.

“I think that’s where we differ,” Catherine said.

“We don’t sell fast fashion, this is meant to last.”

Although the opening was delayed by a few weeks, the couple was able to welcome their first shoppers on Saturday last week (December 2).

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” said Ian, with Catherine adding shoppers who have visited the Cathian so far have given ‘really positive feedback’.

They are ‘finding their feet’ before deciding on official opening hours.