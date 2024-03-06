Work has started on four new council flats.

Construction of the one-bedroom homes in Elizabeth Road, Stamford, is due to be completed in August.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for housing and planning, Phil Dilks (Ind – Deeping St James), said: “We recognise that housing need in Stamford is extremely high.

Left to right: SKDC new build projects officer Suniel Pillai, D Brown contracts manager Tony Hughes, Coun Richard Cleaver, Coun Phil Dilks, Coun Max Sawyer, Coun Habib Rahman, D Brown quantity surveyor Freddie Pearson, and site manager Lewis Pearson in the forklift

“There are currently 250 people on the housing register with a single bedroom requirement who want to live in the town and there are few options for those with this requirement and on a low income.

“Unfortunately, that means young people and families often have to move away from the area to find affordable housing. This makes it imperative that we provide more affordable housing options in this area.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

“We are pleased to be providing more homes to meet the demand of specific groups of applicants on our housing register.”

Designs for the flats in Elizabeth Road, Stamford

The development comprises four one-bedroom, two-person apartments with landscaping and parking spaces.

The managing director of D Brown (Building Contractors) Ltd, Adam Mayer, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have broken ground on this exciting development.

“Working in partnership with South Kesteven District Council, the scheme reinforces our commitment to building much-needed affordable homes within the district, building on last year’s success at our Trinity Road development, also in Stamford.

Designs for the flats in Elizabeth Road, Stamford

“We very much look forward to showcasing this project as works progress.”