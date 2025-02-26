A newcomer to local politics is bringing a passion for community events and the environment.

Julia Ohela was chosen to join Stamford Town Council at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

The 32-year-old will represent the St John’s ward alongside town councillors Lisa Brewin, Yvette Diaz-Munos, Marion PItt, Jonathan Waples and Jon Lott.

Originally from Finland, Julia moved to Stamford three years ago after living in London. Her former partner had secured a job in Peterborough at the time and they fell in love with the town.

Julia worked at the Cornish Bakery in High Street for a while but now works for the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport. She has also volunteered at Second Helpings and Stamford Foodbank.

She said: “My ex-partner came to a work event in Stamford and we absolutely loved it here. It is the complete opposite to London and has a great community feel. People really care about each other.”

Julia was one of four people who put themselves forward to join the council following the resignation of David Scammell.

The other candidates were the Danish Invader’s landlord Chris Needham, Stork of Stamford owner Marianne Rawlins and full-time mother and grandmother Helen Travis. Each gave a five-minute pitch to existing councillors before they voted for who they wanted to win.

Julia told the council: “I would love to do my part. My interest would be to get involved with events and anything to do with the environment and sustainability.

“I would like to keep the events quite young and fresh to appeal to a different demographic.”

Julia secured a majority in the first round of voting.

In her spare time she enjoys reading and is a member of Fusion Fitness.