A pedestrian crossing could get the green light after residents asked for their county councillor’s help.

The facility - which would help people cross West Street in Stamford between Foundry Road and Foundry Lane - would be well-used by children who attend St Gilbert’s Primary School in Foundry Road.

Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford West ward on Lincolnshire County Council said: “I asked for an assessment of the road following a request from residents. I do this quite often when residents ask about parking restrictions, crossings and other potential changes.

West Street in Stamford

“In this case, the officers came back to me and said the results of the survey indicate that a zebra crossing can be justified against the policy at this location, but they also said that, given the traffic volume, they can seek approval for an upgrade to a puffin facility, and asked what my preference would be.

“I replied to say I would prefer a puffin crossing.”

Coun Cleaver said there are “still a few more hurdles to cross” but that he is pleased the county council’s highways department also recognises the need for a crossing at the location.

A puffin crossing could be installed in West Street, Stamford. Photo: iStock/nito100

Frances Dicker, headteacher at St Gilbert’s School, said the proposed new crossing was ‘wonderful news’, adding: “We are delighted that the council have taken our concerns for child safety seriously and look forward to the changes being implemented.

“We express our sincere thanks to those involved.”

A zebra crossing comprises distinctive black and white markings on the road and relies on drivers slowing and stopping for people who are about to cross or who are already crossing.

A puffin crossing is activated by the pedestrian pressing a button to change traffic lights to red, and a ‘little green man’ appears accompanied by beeping.

