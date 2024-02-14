A new dance and drama school has 100 pupils on its books after just one month.

Devos Dance and Drama opened in West Street, Stamford at the beginning of January offering a range of classes.

Chloe Devos set up the school after finding herself spending lots of time travelling to take her daughter to extra-curricular activities.

She said: “From here my husband and I really wanted to create a school where pupils could do a vast range of disciplines and styles all under one roof, and create a community feel where pupils and parents can have that space to socialise.”

Chloe has been teaching for 10 years, with a bachelor's degree in ballet education from the Royal Academy of Dance and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education in dance teaching.

Classes currently include cheerleading, musical theatre, tap, jazz, acrobatic arts and yoga but Chloe hopes to add more to the timetable.

Within a month of opening more than 100 pupils have signed up.

“We believe we have succeeded and the school is thriving,” said Chloe.

“We were passionate that cost wasn’t a barrier and we have a costume rental service for our competition children so that they do not need to spend hundreds on their costumes for performance.

“Pupils who take three classes per week are allowed to add any additional classes free of charge.”