Eight new electric vehicle charging points have been installed in Stamford.

South Kesteven District Council spent £42,687 on the four charging points in the Cattle Market Car Park, which each charge two cars and were installed by Swarco Smart Charging.

South Kesteven district councillors Richard Cleaver and Rhys Baker with Stamford mayor Amanda Wheeler at the EV charging point at Stamford Cattle Market Car Park. Photo: Supplied

It brings the total number of charging points installed by the council to 20 including four in North Street Car Park, two in Burghley Street Car Park in Bourne and two in the community centre car park in Market Deeping. The charging cost for users district-wide is 36p per kW/hr.

Cabinet member for property, Richard Cleaver (Ind), said: “This improvement demonstrates SKDC’s commitment to investing in technology which will benefit of residents and visitors.

Stamford Cattle Market Car Park. Photo: Supplied

"We already have electric vehicles in our fleet and continue to upgrade the infrastructure to support the use of zero emission vehicles and help reduce transport-related pollution.”

Cabinet member for environment, Rhys Baker (Ind), added: "We remain committed to improving our environment and this is a step further on a long journey to make our district cleaner and greener."