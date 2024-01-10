A church is to be made more accessible with the help of a £10,000 grant.

St Martin’s Church has been awarded money from the National Churches Trust to install a new access ramp, toilets and kitchen.

The refurbishment will allow more people to use the church for both services and community events.

St Martin's Church in Stamford. Photo: Alan Scott MBE

The Rev Canon Mark Warrick said: “We are grateful to National Churches Trust and other donors for their help in funding this project to make our church building much more welcoming to visitors.

“The new servery, toilet facilities and access for mobility-impaired people will make a huge difference to our mission and ministry, for regular members of the congregation as well as those who attend community events.

“We are keen to get on with this work as quickly as possible, both to provide the new facilities and to tidy up the temporary and unsatisfactory ramped access we use at present.

Kitchen and toilet facilities will be added to St Martin's Church in Stamford

“This is an exciting stage in our life and we look forward to completing the work, thanks to all the financial help we are receiving.”

The current Grade I listed building in High Street St Martins was built between 1480 and 1485, although there has been a church on the site since 1140. It has retained the original naves and hammer beam roof.

The church is open to visitors every day outside of its services.

Chief executive of the National Churches Trust, Claire Walker, said: "We are excited to support St Martin’s Church to enable them to install a new kitchen and toilets. This will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”