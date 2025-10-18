Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in September 2015, 2000, 1975, 1925, and 1825.

10 years ago

One of Stamford's largest retail units is to be filled again when fashion brand M&Co opens in the former Poundland store.

The company, which has a unit in North Street, Bourne, will open its doors in Stamford High Street on Saturday, October 24.

The 3,407sq ft store will offer the complete shopping experience with women's, men's, children's clothing and homeware.

Chief executive at M&Co Andrew McGeoch said the firm was committed to "preserving and developing the high street".

In-store style advisors will provide advice on the latest trends and clothing to suit different shapes and sizes.

The unit was previously home to Burton and Dorothy Perkins.

10 years ago: Pupils with harvest festival produce at Exton and Greetham Primary School

A college principal is pushing ahead with plans to relocate his sixth form after a positive reaction from staff, parents and pupils.

Carl Smith revealed in July that he wanted to move sixth formers from the Rutland County College site in Oakham to the Casterton College Rutland site in Great Casterton.

He said at the time that it would offer a "permanent solution" to the problem of post-16 education in Stamford, and launched a consultation.

After three months more than 600 people had responded, and just over 88 per cent were in favour of the move.

Mr Smith said support for the plan was "very clear".

He added: "We knew it was likely to be popular but the sheer scale of the support has taken us by surprise and reinforced our belief that this is the right thing to do. The people of Stamford and east Rutland want a high quality academic sixth form on their doorstep as soon as possible."

An application will be made to the Government's Educational Funding Agency, and a planning application for a new sixth form block is being drawn up. Mr Smith hopes to move the sixth form for the start of the 2017 school year.

No Stamford school has offered a full A-level state education since the abolition of the Stamford Endowed Schools scholarship scheme in 2012, although A-levels can be studied at New College Stamford.

Stamford Welland Academy principal Anthony Partington has made his desire for a sixth form clear, but pupil numbers at the school are not yet high enough to make it viable.

10 years ago: Stamford Indoor Bowls Club's mixed team and (right) and an advert for local education 100 years ago

Skaters will be able to make the most of Sundays and bank holidays after councillors voted to change opening hours at a skatepark.

Stamford Town Council applied to South Kesteven District Council to change planning conditions attached to the skatepark on the Recreation Ground.

The council wanted to bring Sunday and bank holiday opening hours in line with the rest of the week, closing at 9pm, rather than 10am to 5pm.

Conditions were imposed when planning permission was granted in October 2012 after a minority of neighbouring residents complained about potential disturbance. The town council said the skatepark had been a success and the conditions were unnecessary.

25 years ago

A waste transfer and recycling centre has been given the thumbs down.

Lincolnshire County Council wanted to turn land in Pinfold Lane, Bourne, into a waste transfer and recycling centre.

But South Kesteven District Council has concerns over the management and operation of the site, the condition of the access road, and the lack of lighting.

Bourne mayor and county councillor John Kirkman fully supports the district's observation.

25 years ago: Kirkby Underwood Harvest Show organiser Anthony Andrews

Villagers in Kirkby Underwood marked the gathering of the harvest in traditional style over the weekend with a number of celebratory events.

A Songs of Praise service at St Mary and All Saints was well attended, and the church was decorated with flowers and produce.

Harvest-time hymns were interspersed with Bible readings and autumnal poems.

Organised by Anthony Andrews in the village hall, the harvest show was successful, with 110 entries in the various classes of flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts. Dorothy Davies scored the highest number of points.

25 years ago: Chris and Liz Overend, landlords of The Millstone pub, Ryhall, have received the Investor in People award, which recognises how well staff are treated.

50 years

Sir - Your article last week, headlined ‘Precinct Cars Move Fails’, provided an interesting sidelight on the way our system of local government functions.

Decisions of some importance to Stamford are being made by a committee of people who are not directly affected by those decisions (most of them living in other places), while those people who are most affected have not, as far as I am aware, been consulted in any way.

Grantham councillor John Porter's sarcastic remarks were quite unnecessary. Let him keep those for a time when a committee he's not on is deciding whether or not to make Grantham High Street a pedestrian precinct.

We cannot hope that our comments will have any effect, but it would be nice to be allowed to voice them. That's what is meant by democracy!

Stamford Tradesman

50 years ago: Mr Peter Schrader, manager of the George Hotel, Stamford, greets executives of BMW Concessionaires (GB) Ltd, with a handshake. They visited by helicopter for one of the company's meetings, held at the hotel. The George, over the years, has been acquainted with the sound of horses hooves and stagecoach wheels. The helicopter landed on Stamford football ground, Wothorpe Road.

Sir - I for one hope the Government does not provide support for the expansion of Peterborough, and thus halts the growth. The idea of transplanting whole communities, complete with their problems, is foolish to begin with, especially when it involves giving preference in jobs and housing to outsiders at the expense of local inhabitants.

One has only to look at such places as Corby, Milton Keynes and Stevenage to see how to destroy a locality.

We hear enough of urban problems, but scant attention is paid to people whose life is changed by the intrusion of a new town, reservoir or airport.

Those who want these things should put up with them in their own back garden, not foist them on somebody else.

J Wilson, 17 Millfield Road, Morton

50 years ago: Mr Jack Marsh, 58, bricklayer, won the World Conker Championship at Ashton, near Oundle. He also won last year’s contest.

Stamford dog owners are being warned to keep stricter control over their pets.

South Kesteven District Council secretary Mr Desmond Johnson cited several complaints about animals fouling footpaths and parks.

"I have been asked to draw the public's attention to the fact that there are laws relating to the fouling by dogs of footways and public open spaces in the area.

The maximum penalty for an offence committed under the by laws is £20."

50 years ago: Disproving the suggestion that music gets worse as time goes by

The feeling expressed by the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Col Andrew Martin, that young couples could be priced out of the property market in Rutland villages by yacht-owning tycoons is not shared by local estate agents.

Addressing Leicestershire Rural Community Council last week, Col Martin said many people from London and other major cities would be using Empingham reservoir facilities and could be buying up cottages and other homes in the area as weekend retreats.

Inquiries by the Mercury at the offices of local estate agents failed to substantiate the feelings expressed by Col Martin.

"Our experience is that the demand for property as a second home is almost negligible," said Mr John Reid, of the Rippin Bangs and Reid Group of estate agents.

"The bottom fell out of the second home market when the government stopped income tax relief on mortgage repayments for properties used for this purpose."

100 years ago: An advert for local education 100 years ago

100 years ago

Further discussion regarding the provision of a new police station at Stamford took place at the Kesteven Standing Joint Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Negotiations for the acquisition of the Grey House, Broad Street, at £3,000, had taken place, and representations to the Home Secretary were made on the matter.

Further correspondence had, however, been received from Col Hart, who stated that circumstances had arisen which caused him to withdraw his offer to sell.

He said the proposition had been before them for nearly six months without the authorities coming to a decision.

Coun JH Bowman said as far as Stamford was concerned, they really did want new police premises. The present premises were totally inadequate, and were a disgrace to the town. He felt that as long as they lived they would never have such a bargain offered them as the Grey House.

Coun Bowman mentioned the protest that had been made that adopting the building as a police station might result in spoiling the street from a residential view point, and said that the curious thing was that a building opposite was sold for the purpose of erecting a cinema.

For the life of him, he could not see that they would have done anything very wrong if they had built a police station. There had never been a protest from Stamford.

When walking to church, on Sunday evening, with his wife, Mr William Wallis, 75, a retired baker, of the Old Mill, suddenly collapsed.

In an unconscious condition, he was carried to a house nearby, where he expired shortly afterwards.

The facts were reported to the Peterborough and District Coroner (Mr WB Buckle) but an inquest was deemed unnecessary. Death is stated to have been due to heart failure.

Ernest Leslie Carter, of Bulby, Bourne, was summoned to Police Court for driving a motor-cycle to the danger of the public at Castor. He pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving. Supt Hamps said the defendant, who had a pillion rider, was timed at 30 miles an hour. There was a speed limit of 10 miles per hour through the village. A fine of £2 was imposed and his licence was endorsed.

Stamford market report. Friday’s turnout was small and not a keen demand. Wheats weaker on attendance owing to the American market. The strongest qualities made from 44s 6d to 45s per quarter. Barleys from 40s to 65s, oats from 26s to 28s, beans from 41s to 42s.

200 years ago

The court of the Earl of Lindsey will be held at The Bertie Arms in Uffington on Thursday the 27th day of October at two o'clock, when the several persons who have been admitted to copyhold estates parcel of the said manors, and whose fines and fees are due, are desired to attend and pay the same, and the owners of freehold and copyhold estates are requested to appear, or direct their tenants to pay the rents due at Michaelmas in respect thereof.

W Forbes, steward of the courts of the said manors, 10th October, 1825.

Thomas Standwell has the honour of acquainting the nobility, gentry, and the public, that the elegant and spacious hotel in St Mary's Street, Stamford, adjoining the Great North Road, is now opened for their accommodation.

The dressing and bedrooms of this hotel are of a superior kind, and adapted for the reception of persons of rank.

The wines and liqueurs laid in are of the finest flavor; the stabling spacious and healthy; and the attention which will be given shall not be surpassed by that of any house in the kingdom.

Mr Standwell is duly licensed to let post horses, and to this department of his business the most assiduous care will be paid.

Thomas Beasley, linen and woollen draper, silk mercer, hosier, haberdasher, begs to thank his friends for the liberal patronage he has been honored with for these six years. Having now completed his purchases for the winter trade, from the London, Manchester, and Yorkshire markets, on very advantageous terms, he can, without fear of contradiction, assert that the most fashionable, the cheapest, the most extensive, and the best-selected stock that ever was in Stamford, is to be found at Manchester House, High Street, Stamford.

The stock consists of sheetings, diaper and damask table-linen, pelisse and habit cloths, blankets, flannels, counterpanes, carpets, lustres, bombazines, Windsor and Verona dresses, scotch and damask silk shawls, muffs, pelerines, furs, flounces, &c.