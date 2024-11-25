An arts centre has gone from strength to strength since a new manager was appointed 12 months ago.

Phil Norton took charge of Stamford Arts Centre last December with an ambition to widen its appeal and attract bigger audiences.

Nearly a year later the venue is achieving more sell-out events than ever before and has made in-house changes to bring its cinema programme up to date with the latest film releases.

Phil Norton is the new venue manager of Stamford Arts Centre

Improvements have also been made in terms of accessibility, with the lift being replaced and audio description equipment installed in the theatre.

Phil said: “We’ve put a lot of work into the cinema because it wasn’t working as well as it could. One of the biggest complaints we received was that we showed films months after their release, but we’re now working with the Independent Cinema Office and we can get them two weeks after everyone else.

“We aren’t trying to compete with the big cinemas, we just want to be us and do everything we can to make the arts centre a more welcoming environment for people to visit.”

The team have also been working hard to support visitors to the town, offering tourist information from the box office which is open six days a week.

“Visitors are welcome to come and speak to us. We’re here Monday to Saturday and are happy to help,” said Phil.

“We’re always working to improve and will listen to what people want. Lots of customers have said the arts centre has got its buzz back.”

The 18th Century building in St Mary’s Street includes a 166-seat theatre with cinema screen, ballroom, gallery, cafe, bar and meeting rooms.

Upcoming events include the locally-produced pantomime Mother Goose, Woven Chords winter concert, monthly Pint of Poetry nights and film screenings of Paddington in Peru, Gladiator II and Conclave.

