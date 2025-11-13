The company that runs Stamford College will have a new chief financial officer from the start of the new year.

Alex Owen will take over from Louise Perry at Inspire Education Group, joining from Loughborough University where she was its CFO and strategic commercial development lead for three-and-a-half years.

“During my career, I have worked in many different sectors, including education, psychiatric inpatient care, and employment support,” Alex said.

Alex Owen will become IEG's new CFO in the new year. Image: IEG

“I have been lucky enough to be able to choose sectors where I can use my experience and expertise to support people rather than solely generate shareholder wealth, and I see this amazing opportunity as the CFO of the Inspire Education Group to be another where I can bring all that I have learned to the benefit of the college, its students, staff and local community.”

Originally from Kettering, Alex graduated with a degree in Biomedical Sciences at Bradford University in 1997 before beginning her career as a trainee chartered accountant in Northampton.

She joined the education sector in 2010 as head of financial services and reporting at United Learning in Oundle, moving on to Remploy/Maximus and St Andrew’s Healthcare ahead of taking up her role at Loughborough.

Speaking about Alex’s predecessor, who will retire in April, IEG’s CEO Rachel Nicholls said: “Louise’s contribution to IEG has been outstanding.”

“Her financial leadership has supported the transformation of our Group, delivering major capital projects and ensuring a sustainable foundation for growth.

“We are incredibly grateful for her dedication and wish her every happiness in her retirement.

“We are equally delighted to welcome Alex, whose extensive experience and values-led approach will be instrumental as we continue to deliver our strategic ambitions.”