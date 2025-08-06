A footpath has opened to provide a shortcut between a community facility and the people it serves.

The path links Ketton Sports and Community Centre in Pit Lane, along the newly built street Chater Field, with the A6121 High Street in the village.

Previously there was a path but this was closed three or four years ago to allow for the development of land south-west of Chater Lodge by Balfour Beatty Homes.

The path along Chater Field between Ketton Sports and Community Centre and High Street. Photo: Submitted

Meanwhile, the long way around for vehicles - along the club’s access road and Pit Lane - is nearly half a mile.

Paul Simmons from Ketton Parish Council said the new path will make a big difference to people in the village.

“It’s not only a quicker route, it’s also well-lit,” he said. “Some people had stopped using the club as much because the access was tricky on dark evenings.”

Ketton Sports and Community Centre, top left, and the new development through which the footpath runs, linking it with the A6121 High Street. Photo: Google Maps

Writing on social media, a spokesperson for Ketton Sports and Community Centre said: “The pathway is now open and no longer do you have to walk all the way around - so please come and join us for a cold beer or glass of something.”

The Ketton Sports and Community Centre bar is open on Tuesdays and Wednesday from 7pm, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4.30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from midday. It is also open when specific events are taking place.