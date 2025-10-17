A stately home features in a new adaptation of Frankenstein, now on in cinemas and on its way to Netflix.

Burghley House near Stamford has been used in the filming of Guillermo del Toro’s version of the Mary Shelley gothic horror story, which was released in selected cinemas today (Friday, October 17) and will be on Netflix from November 7.

Filming took place at Burghley in September last year, with the Great Hall, the Bow Room and The Old Kitchen providing the backdrop for del Toro’s reimagining of the tale of scientist Victor Frankenstein, who creates a sentient being through an unorthodox experiment.

Frankenstein has been filmed at Burghley House. Image: Netflix

The cast includes Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, English actor Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz, who has played the villain Blofeld opposite Daniel Craig’s Bond.

Frankenstein tells the story of the scientist and the monstrous creature he makes from human body parts, and their vengeful and destructive paths that follow.

“It’s wonderful to see Burghley House feature in such a major production,” said Philip Gompertz, director of commercial visitor operations.

Frankenstein. Image: Netflix

Frankenstein. Image: Netflix

Frankenstein. Image: Netflix

“Visitors often enjoy spotting the rooms they’ve seen on screen, and Frankenstein will add another fascinating chapter to Burghley’s long connection with film and television.”

Burghley has appeared in numerous productions, including The Flash, The Crown and Pride and Prejudice.