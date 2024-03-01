Efforts are being made to reinstate a bulky waste collection service in Stamford at weekends.

Dustcarts used to park in the town’s Cattle Market car park on Saturdays, allowing people to bring along items that would not fit in their bins. But the service was suspended at the start of the covid pandemic.

When other facilities reopened as lockdown lifted, Lincolnshire County Council said it couldn’t enforce necessary covid restrictions to make the collections safe. It then scrapped the service.

But now the two Lincolnshire county councillors that represent Stamford - Richard Cleaver and Kelham Cooke - are calling its return.

At a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday, Coun Cleaver (Ind - Stamford West) said: “At the Lincolnshire County Council meeting last Friday, I asked the executive member for waste to bring back the weekend waste collection service at the Cattle Market car park.

“He responded simply that ‘It’s not coming back’ but there will be further lobbying.”

Coun Cooke (Con - Stamford East) added: “We used to have three bin lorries at Cattle Market and it was a useful thing for Stamford, especially as we’re a town that is growing fast.

“That service was removed in 2021 and Coun Cleaver and I are not happy about that.

“We are both committed and want to see it reinstated, which could be through a partnership between Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council.”

Previously, South Kesteven District Council provided the dustcarts on Saturday mornings, while the county council disposed of the waste collected.

Coun Cleaver explained a hurdle to be overcome is Lincolnshire County finding somewhere to accept the waste at the weekend as its own sites were not available.

Members of Stamford Town Council decided to investigate how much it would cost to get a third party company involved in the collection and disposal of waste.

The findings will be reported back to the town council, while the two county councillors for Stamford resolved to continue trying to find a solution at county level.

The council service had cost £36,000 a year, according to figures available in 2021.

Without a bulky waste collection in the town, Stamford residents are told to take their extra rubbish to the recycling centre in Bourne.

This includes bags of recycling waste that will not be collected from homes following changes to South Kesteven’s policy that came with the introduction of purple-lidded bins for clean cardboard and paper.

When these bins started being emptied at the start of February, people were told they could no longer leave bags of additional recycling next to their grey bins, or next to the new purple-lidded bins. Instead people are expected to take them to Bourne or keep them for the following month’s collection.

Households that use bags because they don’t have the space for wheelie bins were told they would only have their recycling collected once a month. However, the council has faced multiple complaints and back-tracked on its original policy of leaving some rubbish outside people’s homes.

