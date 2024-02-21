New hospital facilities could open early next year if redevelopment plans are approved.

A £15.7 million project is proposed for the Stamford Hospital site in Uffington Road.

The new day treatment centre would be built on the footprint of the former nurses’ accommodation which was bulldozed last year. It would be used for non-emergency day surgery and other treatments.

An artist impression of the proposed day treatment centre. Photo: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has submitted its plans to South Kesteven District Council. If approved, work could start later this year with the first patients treated in early 2025.

A spokesperson said: “The proposed centre will provide day case procedures in three specially-equipped rooms, three standard-sized cabin-style changing rooms with ensuite facilities, plus two recovery bays.”

The government has allocated £15.7million for the project.

A planning application has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council. Photo: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

A public information evening staged in November revealed that 29 members of staff who currently work in the Greenwood Day Surgery Unit and associated Dronfield Suite would move across to the new building.

Speaking at the meeting, matron Caroline Robertson said: “There is not one single patient who I’ve spoken to that thinks this is a bad thing.

“There is a real tingle of excitement. Staff have been waiting for 40 years for this sort of development and I’m not retiring until it is in place.”

Construction work could start this year if plans are approved. Photo: North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

Details plans will be available to view on the council website in due course.

What do you think of the proposal? Email your views to news@lincsonline.co.uk