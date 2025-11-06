A town hospital’s new state-of-the-art unit is set to treat its first patients later this month.

The keys to Stamford Hospital’s Day Treatment Unit were officially handed over this week by contractors the Darwin Group to the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

From left - North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust chief executive officer, Hannah Coffey with Darwin Group Head of Delivery, Daniel Bell; Greenwood Day Treatment team manager, Jo Baron; trust chairman Professor Steve Barnett, Darwin Group partnerships director, Tony Nagra, and Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns. Photo: supplied

The facility, at the Ryhall Road hospital, replaces the current Greenwood Day Treatment Unit and will initially provide day case procedures.

Trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett, said: “This is a very important day for the trust and everyone involved with the Day Treatment Unit project.

“We are very proud of this fabulous new state-of-the-art facility and look forward to giving our patients an improved experience in purpose-built surroundings.”

The building features three specially-equipped rooms, three standard-sized cabin-style changing rooms with en-suite facilities, and six recovery bays.

Stamford and Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con) joined hospital staff, trust executives, contracting partners and the hospital’s public governors for the handover.

"It was a joy to join the team at Stamford Hospital as the new Day Treatment Unit reached a major milestone ahead of its opening to patients in the coming weeks,” she said.

"The wonderful staff and community deserve this impressive new £21million facility which will allow more people to have day surgeries in our town.

“The team will treat everything from hand and spinal injuries to bladder cancer tumour removal and knee operations in the great new building. I can't wait to see it fully open."

Trust staff are busy finalising preparations ahead of the building being ready to receive its first patients later this month.