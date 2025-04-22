The risks of crossing a railway on foot have been reduced by new safety measures.

Pedestrian lights have been installed at the gated crossing on the footpath that runs between Hudd’s Mill and Barnack Road in Stamford.

The footpath and crossing are expected to be used more frequently once 150 homes are built at St Martin’s Park, the former Cummins site off Barnack Road.

The lights on red as a train passes over Hudds Mill level crossing. Photo: Richard Cleaver

Before the work, the risk to pedestrians using the crossing was rated ‘C’ by Network Rail, on a scale from A to M, with ‘A’ being the highest. It is now rated ‘D’.

Risk factors include people being unable to see a long way down the track to see if trains are coming, glare from the sun, and the frequency of trains.

On a typical day 76 trains pass over the crossing, both freight and passenger services. The top speed of that section of line is 75mph.

Hudds Mill level crossing after new lights were installed but before they were operational

Since 2015 there have been no accidents at the crossing and no near-misses recorded.

Previous protection arrangements for pedestrians were gates either side of the tracks and signs. Telephones were provided for those crossing in a vehicle.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “This location on a tight track curve means visibility is low, and the intention to build more houses close by means potentially more use of the crossing.

“Our risk assessments show the addition of lights has a clear safety benefit for pedestrians and vehicles.”

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind)

In a video shared online in which he thanks Network Rail, South Kesteven district councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) said he raised the issue back in 2020 of a level crossing upgrade being needed before the St Martin’s Park homes are built.

He adds that his point was acknowledged and made a condition of planning permission being granted.

Detailed plans for the St Martin’s Park development have now been drawn up by the three companies involved - Burghley Land Ltd, Morris Homes and Inspired Living - and are awaiting approval from South Kesteven District Council.

Burghley Land Ltd will be responsible for several employment buildings and a ‘mixed-use area’ with flats over ground floor offices.

Morris Homes, which was responsible for Cecil Square on the north side of Kettering Road, Stamford, will build houses.

Inspired Living will be responsible for creating a retirement village.

Half-demolished buildings remain on the former Cummins site following a pause in its clearance. Adjacent farmland owned by Burghley is included in the area that will become St Martin’s Park.