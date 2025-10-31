Parking restrictions are being introduced at a town retail park.

A two-hour limit will be in place for customer stopping at the Stamford Retail Park off Ryhall Road, which is home to McDonald’s Currys, B&M and PureGym.

Overnight, from 11pm to 6am, there will be a 10-minute maximum stay.

One of the signs at Stamford Retail Park informing visitors of the new restrictions. Photo: Iliffe Media

Anyone outstaying the limits, enforced by automatic numberplate recognition (ANPR) cameras, will face a £100 fine reduced to £60 if paid within a fortnight.

James Moore, estates manager for Grantham Estates, which manages the retail park, said the arrival of PureGym in March and B&M in September meant parking spaces have been in higher demand, and the introduction of time limits is to ensure there are enough spaces available for customers wanting to visiting the businesses.

He added that the overnight restrictions were designed to deter misuse of the car park at night, and reduce associated issues such as litter.

PureGym, which is open 24 hours a day, will have a tablet inside the gym onto which members can enter their vehicle registration on each visit. They will then receive up to three hours of free parking, night or day.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We’ve informed PureGym Stamford members of these forthcoming changes, will keep them updated when they come into effect, and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Stamford Retail Park opened 22 years ago, with McDonald’s serving its first customers on December 6, 2003.