New parking rules could be put in place in a number of town streets.

Lincolnshire County Council plans to introduce on-street parking rules in nine Stamford streets.

These are Albert Road, Barnack Road, Belton Street, Brownlow Street, Burghley Lane, New Cross Road, New Street, Park Lane and Scotgate.

Drivers can only park for two hours in Adelaide Street

The streets are already part of the existing residents’ parking scheme, however the on-street markings and signage has never been implemented.

Under the new rules drivers would only be able to park their cars for up to two hours between 8am and 6pm - or risk facing a fine.

Similar rules introduced in Adelaide Street have cut the number of cars parking in the residential area.

A consultation by Lincolnshire County Council is underway and residents have until March 29 to lodge objections to the proposals. More details on this can be found here.

What do you think? Share your views in the comments.