On-street parking has cut the number of cars stopping in a town street.

New parking rules have been put in place this week in Adelaide Street, Stamford.

Drivers can now only park their cars for up to two hours between 8am and 6pm - or risk facing a fine.

New on-street parking has been introduced in Adelaide Street

Residents with parking permits can continue to park in Adelaide Street.

Since the white lines have been painted and signs put up, the usually busy street has fewer cars parked on it.

Drivers can only park for two hours

How do you feel about the new rules? Let us know in the comments.