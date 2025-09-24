Uffington Primary School pupils enjoy new trim trail play equipment thanks to PTA fundraising
Children have an exciting new place to play thanks to the efforts of their community.
For the past year, Uffington Primary School PTA has held numerous fundraising events towards a wooden ‘trim trail’ for the school playing field.
From their Christmas fair at the end of last year and a Santa run around the school grounds, through to Easter bingo and selling cakes and ice creams over the summer, the PTA has involved the whole village and visitors too in its aim to raise nearly £8,000 for the equipment.
Having reached their target, and to the delight of pupils, Northamptonshire-based Timotay Playscapes came to fit the wooden trim trail earlier this month.
It was opened at a ceremony after school on Friday last week (September 19), with former Year 6 pupils invited back to cut the ribbon.
Uffington Primary headteacher Andrew Evans said: “Until now we’ve had nothing like this on the field. We’ve found the trim trail gives the children a focus for being active, which is good for their health as well as being fun and exciting.”
Eight-year-old Lilly-Rose Underwood has been involved in the fundraising, helping to sell cakes and ice creams, and taking part in the raffle and bingo.
Looking enthusiastically at friends playing the the new equipment, the Year 4 pupil said: “I like it because you have to balance to move along, and it’s fun,” she said. “It’s also quite tricky but I feel like I’ve got better.”
Rosalie Quigley, aged nine and in Year 5, said she had ‘really enjoyed’ the trim trail since its arrival, which was eagerly anticipated by pupils coming back to school after the summer holiday.
“When it was playtime before, we always had a lot of things we could do, but now there are even more activities,” she said.
The school PTA has its next meeting at 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 8, in the Bertie Arms pub, Uffington. People with an interest in helping the school in the year ahead can come along, with the invitation extended beyond current parents and teachers.
To find out more, people are invited to contact the school by emailing enquiries@uffingtonprimary.co.uk or phoning 01780 756236.