Children have an exciting new place to play thanks to the efforts of their community.

For the past year, Uffington Primary School PTA has held numerous fundraising events towards a wooden ‘trim trail’ for the school playing field.

From their Christmas fair at the end of last year and a Santa run around the school grounds, through to Easter bingo and selling cakes and ice creams over the summer, the PTA has involved the whole village and visitors too in its aim to raise nearly £8,000 for the equipment.

Pupils at Uffington Primary School play on the new trim trail equipment. Photo: Iliffe Media

The new play equipment has encouraged healthy activity, and is good for balance and co-ordination. Photo: Iliffe Media

Having reached their target, and to the delight of pupils, Northamptonshire-based Timotay Playscapes came to fit the wooden trim trail earlier this month.

It was opened at a ceremony after school on Friday last week (September 19), with former Year 6 pupils invited back to cut the ribbon.

Uffington Primary headteacher Andrew Evans said: “Until now we’ve had nothing like this on the field. We’ve found the trim trail gives the children a focus for being active, which is good for their health as well as being fun and exciting.”

The trim trail offers plenty of scope for balance and acrobatic moves. Photo: Iliffe Media

Children love the new equipment, purchased by Uffington Primary School PTA. Photo: Iliffe Media

Eight-year-old Lilly-Rose Underwood has been involved in the fundraising, helping to sell cakes and ice creams, and taking part in the raffle and bingo.

Looking enthusiastically at friends playing the the new equipment, the Year 4 pupil said: “I like it because you have to balance to move along, and it’s fun,” she said. “It’s also quite tricky but I feel like I’ve got better.”

Previous Year 6 pupils at the trim trail: Daisy Shackell, Amelia Broome, Evie Dixon, Izzy Munton, Lydia Broome, Lily Caffrey, Olivia Clark, Ethan Wood, Charlie Morrison, Alice Turner, Evie Smith, Drew Banham. Photo: Supplied

Previous house captains Evie Dixon and Alice Turner cut the ribbon at the trim trail. Photo: Supplied

Rosalie Quigley, aged nine and in Year 5, said she had ‘really enjoyed’ the trim trail since its arrival, which was eagerly anticipated by pupils coming back to school after the summer holiday.

“When it was playtime before, we always had a lot of things we could do, but now there are even more activities,” she said.

Rosalie Quigley, left, and Lilly-Rose Underwood in front of school friends playing on the new trim trail at Uffington Primary School. Photo: Iliffe Media

The school PTA has its next meeting at 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 8, in the Bertie Arms pub, Uffington. People with an interest in helping the school in the year ahead can come along, with the invitation extended beyond current parents and teachers.

To find out more, people are invited to contact the school by emailing enquiries@uffingtonprimary.co.uk or phoning 01780 756236.