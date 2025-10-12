Elements of a town’s engineering past could be brought back thanks to a new school qualification.

Pupils at Stamford School will be able to study for a Level 3 BTec in engineering from September next year.

The school is the only education provider in the area to offer the course, which results in a qualification equivalent to an A-level.

Stamford School is to offer an engineering qualification. Photo: Supplied

The practical BTec has been selected by the school to help pupils win apprenticeships in mechanical, electrical and manufacturing engineering, with employers that could include BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce.

Stamford has been home to engineering firms such as Blackstone’s and Pick Motor Company, while Cummins and Perkins Engines are still in the area.

Moira Cox, deputy head academic at Stamford School, said: “A significant proportion of our sixth formers already leave us to pursue careers in the engineering sector.

“This new course is excellent preparation for those going to university to study engineering, or choosing a more vocational route such as degree apprenticeships, particularly when combined with A-levels in subjects such as mathematics and physics.”

Steve Newton, head of design technology engineering at Stamford School, added: “This new programme is more than just a qualification – it'll enable pupils to think like engineers by designing, creating, and delivering real projects.

“It’s a launchpad into the engineering world.”