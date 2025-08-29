A new Nepalese restaurant opens next week with a fundraiser for the hospital that performed a life-saving double-lung transplant on the owner.

The Gurkhas in Stamford is a new venture for owner Kris, who already runs a couple of successful Nepalese fine dining restaurants in Peterborough.

He underwent a double lung transplant in 2023 and to show his gratitude to staff at Papworth Hospital near Cambridge, he is asking guests invited to the first night of The Gurkhas to make donations to the Royal Papworth Charity in return for the food and drinks he and his colleagues will serve.

Kris, centre, with colleagues Tanka Uprety and Gokul Kharel outside The Gurkhas in Broad Street, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Kris, who avoids sharing his surname on the advice of doctors who suggest donor families and organ recipients get in touch only with the consent of both parties, first felt poorly in about 2021.

He had been diagnosed with scleroderma several years earlier but the symptoms, which include the thickening and hardening of tissue, came on suddenly and affected his lungs.

Kris, who has a wife and two children, was on oxygen 24 hours a day for 10 months before his transplant operation.

After a few weeks of rest he was back to running the Gurkha Lounge in Hampton, and opened the Kathmandu Lounge in Peterborough city centre.

One of the reasons Kris chose Stamford for his latest restaurant was the number of people from this area coming over to his Peterborough venues.

“A couple from Stamford helped to inspire us to open a restaurant here,” he said.

“The man is 84 and has been coming to us in Peterborough with his wife, but they are finding the drive a bit too much for them lately. They have been invited to our opening night in Stamford.”

Having already had the Broad Street property on his radar, when the E La Lounge closed, Kris seized the opportunity to take it on. It has a history of Nepalese cuisine and in recent years was the 8848 Nepalese restaurant and the Gurkha Oven.

Tanka Uprety, who has about 20 years’ restaurant experience, will be the front-of-house manager of The Gurkhas, while equally accomplished Gokul Kharel will be head chef.

Both have worked with Kris for several years, and he counts them as good friends as well as colleagues. All three are Nepalese.

“I come to work to socialise,” Kris said. “I can spend time catching up with Tanka and Gokul, and I enjoy talking to customers as well. It’s nice to get to know people.

“Running a restaurant is a hobby, a profession and a passion.”

The menu at The Gurkhas will include chicken, vegetable and prawn momo dumplings, the Nepalese ‘childhood classic’ goat curry, duck sekuwa ‘street food’, the slow-cooked lamb dish taas, and marpha aalu, described as ‘the sherpa’s favourite snack’.

“The emphasis is on really good food,” said head chef Gokul.

“We will serve some classic Indian dishes too - tikka, korma, jalfrezi and more - but we hope people will come to try our authentic Nepalese dishes, and the dishes we have created to be exclusive to our restaurants. These, we think, are the best.”

Gokul added that they would buy many ingredients locally, using sources such as the town’s market, and that all dishes are made to order, meaning certain ingredients can be left out or added according to each customer’s wishes.

“We make everything from scratch,” he said.

The Gurkhas will be open for bookings and walk-ins from Tuesday, September 2, from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from lunchtime to 11pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.