A new roadside restaurant will ‘transport visitors back in time’ when it opens this autumn.

Brightside Roadside Dining will be opening in the biggest unit at the Ram Jam services near Stretton this October.

Fronting the northbound section of the A1 in Rutland, the restaurant will be operated under the Brightside brand, a roadside dining concept by the company Loungers.

Loungers operates café-bars and restaurants across the country including the Cosy Club chain, which has an eatery in Stamford and Lincoln.

Managers hope the Rutland restaurant, which is the fourth to be opened, will allow visitors to be ‘transported back in time by a look and feel that is nostalgic and familiar, yet fun and modern, evoking memories and excitement of childhood road trips’.

It will replicate the interiors of its sister sites which take inspiration from the 1970s and 80s, and are described as ‘Stranger Things meets Little Chef’.

Charlie Jones, operations manager, said: “We are really looking forward to introducing Brightside to travellers heading up the A1.

“We have been a huge hit down south, in Devon and Cornwall, confirming our thoughts that roadside dining needed reinvigorating and that travelling should not just be about the destination, but the journey itself.

“Brightside guests enjoy really excellent, wholesome food and a warm welcome, served up in beautifully stylish surroundings where they can relax and recharge.”

Costa Coffee and restaurant brand Wendy’s are also set to open at the Ram Jam Services.

