A new school is opening for children with autism, learning difficulties and other special needs.

Meadows View School located at Southview Farm off Tinwell Road, Stamford, is an independent primary school for up to 30 pupils under the headship of Penny Rawlings, the former head of Edith Weston Academy who has also worked at St Augustine’s RC Primary School in Stamford.

Deputy headteacher of Meadows View is Cherida Gibson, who worked with Mrs Rawlings at Edith Weston Academy.

Southview Farm has been converted into a school. Photo: NK Consultants / SKDC

A pre-registration inspection report carried out by Ofsted said: “The school is likely to meet all the independent school standards when it opens.”

It added: “The school’s intended curriculum considers pupils’ different ages and abilities well. This includes provision for pupils’ special educational needs and/or disabilities (Send), as stated in their education, health and care plans (EHC plan).”

The report concludes: “The school is in a strong position to deliver its planned curriculum. The proprietor body has appointed an experienced headteacher and deputy headteacher. These staff are already in post. They are qualified teachers and they have considerable experience working with pupils with Send.”

Inspectors also found that the school’s facilities are ‘appropriate for their intended use’ and that the building has been converted to ‘a very high standard’.

“Classrooms are of a good size and are well resourced. All classrooms benefit from natural light as well as lighting that can be adjusted to meet the sensory needs of pupils. There are sufficient classrooms and toilets to accommodate the proposed number of pupils.”

The day school’s annual fees are from £67,500 to £85,500. It is due to open to pupils in the coming days.

South Kesteven District Council granted planning permission in October last year for a former care home building to be turned into the school, alongside two outdoor play areas, a 32-space car park and secure fencing. An open day for prospective pupils and their families was held in January.

Meadows View School is part of the Outcomes First Group, based in Bolton, Greater Manchester, which already owns Oakham Shires School in Uppingham Road, Oakham, and The Stretton Shires School.