The start of a new school year should bring a sense of excitement and new opportunities, instead it has brought many families financial worries due to Rutland County Council’s removal of post-16 transport subsidies, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

These cuts, whilst the council heralds an underspend, have hit families on low incomes the hardest, particularly in a rural community where social mobility, transport and educational opportunities are limited.

Alicia Kearns

Our Conservative councillors have repeatedly raised our concerns, and have challenged the council over whether it carried out an equality impact assessment.

Rest assured, I am continuing to do all I can to support the families who have been impacted by the Liberal Democrat council’s decision, and also to support the schools and colleges who have contacted me to express their frustrations with the council.

This week the Policing Minister finally met Lincolnshire MPs. She accepted Lincolnshire Police are comparatively underfunded, and we know the Government’s National Insurance rise has crippled the Force. The Government must act now to prevent Lincolnshire becoming the first Police Force to ever declare bankruptcy. There must be no suggestion from Ministers that residents of Lincolnshire should foot the bill when across the country other areas are receiving the support they need. We wait in hope.

Last week I wrote to the Reform leader of Lincolnshire County Council asking him to reverse their decision to exclude Stamford from planned consultation events on Local Government Re-Organisation. These reforms will determine how our communities are served for decades to come, so it’s wrong for our town to be excluded as residents deserve to be consulted. I’ve also urged them to consult on all proposed options, rather than focusing solely on the council’s preferred outcome of one single Council for the whole of Lincolnshire. I cannot understand why so few councils believe in genuinely asking residents what we want.

I have heard time and time again that Local Government Re-Organisation will save money. This is simply not true. It has been revealed the Government did not do its own analysis of the cost of Local Government Re-Organisation. As a result, we are hastily being saddled with costs we didn’t ask for, to establish new councils we didn’t ask for.

Turning to other matters, if you are serving in our Armed Forces, an Armed Forces family, or a veteran who lives or has lived in defence housing I am seeking your views to help shape the future of military housing improvements. Please do share your views via the survey on my website and I will be writing to the Ministry of Defence with your reflections.

With Summer behind us and the wetter months approaching, our communities deserve to be better supported ahead of flood events. Whissendine is regularly one of our worst-affected villages, which is why my team recently met with the landlady of the White Lion Inn and residents to discuss the additional support needed to further protect the village from devastating floods. I will be following up with Severn Trent to support Whissendine residents and try to secure the mitigation works required up and down the stream. As you can imagine, I am working to support many communities across our areas.

Over the past few months, I’ve done what I can to support our sugar beet farmers during negotiations between British Sugar and the NFU, so I am relieved a deal for the 2026/27 sugar beet contract has now been agreed: our farmers and growers deserve a fair price. It’s been a tough and hot summer, so I want to thank all our farmers who are out there working day after day to feed our country.