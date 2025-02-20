The ribbon has been cut to mark the opening of a new adult day centre.

Support and Connections Oakham, which provides support for adults with disabilities, has launched a day centre at Tungsten Park in Panniers Way, Oakham.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con) joined service users, family members and healthcare professionals to mark the opening at an event this morning (February 20).

Alicia Kearns MP and Deborah Crate, managing director at Support andConnections, and Dr Sarah Furness Lord Lieutenant of Rutland

She said: “The wet weather did little to dampen spirits for the opening of this incredible space which will be used and enjoyed by so many for years to come.

“This wonderful service is exactly what we need in our county, giving adults with additional needs the support they need to become more independent, confident and gain additional skills.”

It’s been a quick turn around to get the centre ready, with planning permission to turn the warehouse into a workshop and store only granted in November.

Alicia Kearns MP and Deborah Crate, managing director at Support andConnections, opening the centre.

A wide range of inclusive and person-centred activities will be run from the Rutland centre, alongside Support and Connection’s well-established Melton base.

This includes the business’ community interest company Growing Community, which provides a gardening service, café, woodwork and craft products, and allows the individuals to gain practical work experience and receive payment for their hard work.

The group also provides a can crushing service to the Air Ambulance.



