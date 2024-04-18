A new sewage pumping station would be needed if a 1,350-home development wins approval.

Anglian Water has commented on the Stamford North application, which could see GummerLeathes manage the building of homes, shops, a school and other amenities on Burghley House Preservation Trust land between Little Casterton Road and Ryhall Road in Stamford.

Since the outline planning application (S23/0055) was lodged with South Kesteven District Council, it has been attracting comments from residents and consultees.

An aerial view of the site of Stamford North. Little Casterton Road (marked in red) is the boundary with the Quarry Farm site

Consultee Anglian Water has responded through its planning and capacity team looking at the management of sewage, drinking water and rainwater at Stamford North and an adjacent 650-home development proposed by Allison Homes, between Little Casterton Road and Casterton Road, and called Quarry Farm.

The report says: “The local foul network surrounding these sites does not have the capacity to accommodate the additional flows from the proposed developments, both individually or collectively.

“We therefore require both sites to connect to the 1050mm foul sewer in Uffington Road, via a pumping station.”

A 'masterplan' of both Stamford North and Quarry Farm, the two developments proposed at the northern edge of the town

Anglian Water suggests this pumping station, along with additional foul water storage for ‘peak times’, should be located to the south-east of the site.

Similarly, the water company says a new water main would need to be laid for clean water to be supplied to the developments.

Anglian Water also said it would want rainwater to soak away on site, with connection to the sewers ‘seen as the last option’. It invites GummerLeathes to ‘contact us at the earliest opportunity to discuss their sustainable drainage system design’.

A spokesperson for GummerLeathes said: “We anticipated the feedback from Anglian Water as one of the challenges associated with developing much-needed homes.

The map shows where Stamford North is located, next to the proposed Quarry Farm housing development

“This underscores our commitment to investing in essential infrastructure to support both new and existing communities.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with Anglian Water to ensure we achieve the best possible solutions.”

What do you think about the suggestions made by Anglian Water? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk