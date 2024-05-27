A new shop could be built within a residential part of town.

Plans have been draw up to use land next to Birdy’s Fish and Chips in Lincoln Road, Stamford, for the new retail unit.

No details have been given about the type of shop which would be built there but South Kesteven District Council will decide whether or not to grant planning permission.

A shop could be built next to Birdy's Fish and Chips in Stamford

The land was previously occupied by a garage.

The closest existing shops to the site are at the Markham Retail Park in Ryhall Road with Lidl, Sainsbury’s, Poundland, Poundstretcher and Halfords.