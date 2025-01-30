A new sign welcoming tourists to Stamford has been put up.

A metal arch which says ‘welcome to Stamford’ now hangs between the Cosy Club and the back of the Jobcentre building in Horseshoe Lane.

Stamford Civic Society, which is behind the plans and footing the bill, hopes the sign will be seen by visitors who arrive from the train station and bus station, and those who park in Cattlemarket or Bath Row.

A welcome to Stamford sign

The sign, which was put up today (Thursday, January 30), was designed by art and design students from Stamford College.

It features white lettering and the town crest in full colour.

The new welcome to Stamford sign has been installed in Horseshoe Lane

What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments.



