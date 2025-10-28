A 250-home development is being planned on a field between a town and a village.

The Cecil Estate Family Trust owns the land, bordered to the west by the A1 and to the east by the Stamford-Great Casterton road, opposite the entrance to Stamford Garden Centre, and the Toll Bar junction.

The site, called ‘Ermine Fields’ is not included on South Kesteven District Council’s Local Plan, which allocates sites suitable for development, but Ashberry Strategic Land, which works with Bellway Homes, says because the council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing land supply, the site presents “an opportunity to meet local housing need while complementing the character of Stamford and Great Casterton”.

The location of the site on the north-west edge of Stamford and just south of Great Casterton. Photo: Google Maps

Ashberry is holding a public consultation on its proposal from 3pm on Thursday, November 6 at Great Casterton church hall.

The site is within a stone’s throw of Quarry Farm, the 650-home development Allison Homes has been granted permission to build between Casterton Road and Little Casterton Road.

It is also close to Exeter Fields, where the Cecil Estate Family Trust has permission for 268 homes to be built.

Ashberry Strategic Land has produced a masterplan for the proposed development. More details will be available at a public consultation on November 6. Image: Ashberry Strategic Land

Meanwhile, a field north of College Close, Great Casterton will be developed with 41 homes after a planning application refusal was overturned by the Government Planning Inspectorate last week.

According to Ashberry Strategic Land, nearly a third of the 250 homes it wants to build would be ‘affordable’.

It also proposes to put in traffic lights at the Ryhall Road Junction in Great Casterton, and at the junction of Sidney Farm Lane, and a crossing at Tolethorpe.

Concerns already being raised include the site’s proximity to the River Gwash and whether it may be prone to flooding.

The purpose of a public consultation is to gain feedback on the proposals before a planning application is submitted to the council.

