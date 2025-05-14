The ribbon has been cut to open a new school building which cost £10 million.

The new block at Prince William School in Oundle includes a visitor entrance, a sports hall, dance studio, classrooms and meeting rooms.

Ex-Prince William School pupil and MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion, former headteacher Chris Lowe and the vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire Anne Burnett were among the guests at an opening ceremony on Thursday, May 1.

The ribbon was cut to mark the opening of the new entrance hall at Prince William School

Headteacher Anna Hewes said: “It was such a pleasure to bring together so many pupils, staff members and special guests to mark this important milestone in the Prince William School journey.

“Our pupils deserve the very best learning environment we can provide, and these fantastic facilities will make a real difference to their learning outcomes.”

Pupils in the new sports hall

In recent years, the school, which is part of East Midlands Academy Trust (EMAT), has also benefited from a new science block and a refurbished school hall.