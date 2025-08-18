Signs are up for a store due to open in a month’s time.

Magnet’s kitchen showroom is taking over half of the former Wilko in Stamford High Street. Fitters are working behind the scenes so that the eight ‘show kitchens’ can be unveiled on Tuesday, September 23.

Managers say there will be opening offers and plenty of inspiration for those coming in to take a look around.

Magnet is due to open in Stamford on Tuesday, September 23. Photo: Iliffe Media

The other side of 44 High Street, next to Tesco, is due to become clothing retailer Weird Fish.