A GP appointments system designed to eliminate the ‘8am scramble’ is being introduced to about 27,000 more patients.

Total Triage will be brought in at Stamford Surgery from June 11, having been used at the Hereward Practice in Bourne since November last year.

Instead of appointments being allocated to the first in the queue, all requests will go on to a shortened Anima form completed online by the patient or on their behalf over the phone by a receptionist.

Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road

All forms are then reviewed by a duty GP who will determine what action is needed - an urgent or routine GP appointment, referral to a specialist or practice nurse, or the issuing of a prescription.

The questions patients will be asked are:

* What is your reason for contacting the surgery?

* Who would be your preferred clinician to deal with your issue?

* How would you like us to help?

* Do you have a timeframe in mind?

* Would you like to attach a photo?

Routine appointments for regular issues, such as B12 injections, dressings and blood tests, will not need to use the triage system, nor will repeat prescription requests.

The practice and the patient participation group (PPG) will monitor the new system.

According to the PPG, Dr Gavin Cattigan, GP partner, said the Total Triage system was the next logical step the surgery could take to tackle current capacity issues and resulting patient dissatisfaction. He said by building on the experience of other local practices he hoped we would make the best possible implementation.

What do you think? Share your views in the comments below.