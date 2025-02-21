Permanent works of art have been commissioned for towns across the area.

Artists will delve into what gives Stamford, Grantham, Bourne and Market Deeping their identity in a project called Our Place, Our Art.

South Kesteven District Council has allocated £9,000 to each town from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which will cover workshops, community engagement and an artwork unveiling event.

Imogen Joyce is the artist selected for Stamford. Photo: Holly Withers

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), cabinet member for arts and culture, said: “These individual yet linked projects will bring together different areas of our communities to reflect their pride and identity.

"The fun side of leisure activities across the district can often be taken for granted. However, a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to bring these events to life so we're very grateful these talented artists stepped forward, working with South Kesteven District Council staff to bring something new for our residents and visitors."

Rose Croft has been selected as the artist for The Deepings

Twenty-three-year-old Imogen Joyce from Ashton was selected as the artist for Stamford and plans to digitally design a mural featuring a map of the town.

Suggestions put forward from the community which she plans to include are the peregrine falcons at All Saints’ Church, the willow tree on The Meadows and old posters from Stamford Corn Exchange.

The mural will be printed by a signwriter and installed at the Recreation Ground.

Imogen, 23, said: “I was over the moon to be chosen as the artist for Stamford.

“I have been a local for years so to create a piece of artwork for my home town is a dream.”

Imogen will be hosting workshops at Stamford Arts Centre over the coming weeks. Details of these can be found on her website: https://www.imogenjoycedesigns.com/event-list.

The mural for the Deepings will feature connections between the landscape and the people living there.

Artist Rose Croft said: “I want to discover some of those human connections - those moments where it feels as though an invisible thread pulls you towards something meaningful, a sense of belonging rooted in both the physical and the emotional.

“Whether it’s standing in an ancient church, feeling small under the vast Fen sky, or recalling a memory tied to the land, these deep places, both within and around us are what connect us to this landscape and to one another.”

Emilie Nunn has been chosen as the artist for Grantham and Emily Bowers will be completing the work in Bourne.

All of the artwork will be unveiled by the end of March, although the exact locations are still being decided.

