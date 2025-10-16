Television viewers will get both a bird’s-eye view and a behind-the-scenes look at a stately home when it stars in a new show later this month.

Burghley House was one of four country estates chosen to feature in a new More4 series Great Estates From Above.

The Stamford stately home, regarded as one of England’s greatest Elizabethan houses, will appear in the series on Thursday, October 30 at 9pm.

Burghley has featured regularly on the small screen and in film, doubling as Windsor Castle on Netflix in royal drama The Crown and as Wayne Manor mansion in DC Comics movie The Flash.

The new documentary series promises to reveal the estates as never before through state-of-the-art drone photography, capturing “sweeping parklands and imaginative gardens to intricate architectural details”.

As well as the visual treat, the series will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at the team which keeps the house running. Photo: Dash Pictures Distribution

Beyond the breathtaking visuals, the show also takes viewers behind-the-scenes to meet the people who preserve and restore the historic estates.

The Burghley House episode features the restoration of its iconic ‘Tijou’ gates and the artistry behind the Sculpture Garden, to the meticulous preparations for the world-famous Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

A still from the new TV show. Photo: Dash Pictures Distribution

It will also shine a spotlight on Burghley’s specialist teams.

They include stonemasons preserving centuries-old buildings, textile conservators maintaining the historic collections, and the forestry team following the fortunes of the ospreys who nest in the Burghley Estate - one of only around 50 breeding pairs in the UK.

The Lion Bridge captured by drone photography Photo: Dash Pictures Distribution

“What’s so special about this series is that it captures not only the scale and beauty of Burghley from above, but also the creativity and care that go into every part of the estate,” said Miranda Rock, executive chair of Burghley House Preservation Trust.

“From the restoration work and conservation projects, to the Horse Trials and landscape conservation, it brings to life how Burghley continues to evolve while preserving its heritage.”