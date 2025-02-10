A newcomer to running has set up his own club to encourage other people to take up the hobby.

Lewis Soames only started running in September when he decided to compete in the London 10K.

After completing the course in under an hour, he caught the running bug and was keen to inspire others to join him.

Central Horizon Run Club is welcoming new members.

He launched the Central Horizon Run Club in January and hopes to lead at least four social sessions a month for complete beginners to seasoned athletes.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s all about meeting new people and encouraging other people to get involved. It doesn’t feel like you’ve run five or 10km when you’re doing it with someone else.”

Although Lewis is relatively new to running, he is a regular gym-goer and used to play football so is no stranger to fitness. He has also been joined by a number of triathletes who are happy to share advice.

Lewis, from Stamford, said: “Running isn’t just about the physical exercise, it’s a mental thing too. If you’ve had a bad day at work you can go out for a run and come back feeling like a totally different person.”

The club tends to meet on Sunday mornings and Thursday evenings with details advertised on the group’s social media each month. Every run starts from Red Lion Square in Stamford and is open to people of all abilities.

This month’s runs will take place on Sunday, February 9 (6km starting at 9am), Thursday, February 13 (7km starting at 6pm) and Sunday, February 23 (6km starting at 9am)

For details of future sessions visit Central Horizon Run Club on Facebook.