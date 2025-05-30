We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

Controversial plans for 326 new kennels at St George's Barracks in North Luffenham have been approved.

The development, which also includes specialist dog training facilities, a veterinary clinic and squadron headquarter offices, means that 1st Military Working Dog Regiment, currently based in Sennelager, Germany, will be able to relocate to North Luffenham by the end of 2017.

The move is part of the Army Basing Programme, which will see more than 5,000 British army personnel plus their families return from Germany to various UK locations this year and return all troops from Germany by 2020.

Concerns have been raised about potential noise pollution from the extra kennels. The barracks is already home to 64 military working dogs from the Regiment's 104 Military Working Dog Squadron.

Lt Col Stephen Foreman, said: "With planning permission now approved, the regiment is a vital step closer to occupying what will truly be world class facilities. Ultimately placing the needs and welfare of our dogs at the heart of this project, the innovative, state-of-the-art kennel design is also sympathetic to, and mindful of, the wishes of the local community."

10 years ago: Sarah Farrington arrived at her wedding in some style

A bride stopped traffic in Stamford this weekend when she rocked up to her wedding in a decked up articulated lorry.

Sarah Farrington, 38, now known as Mrs Baines, didn't want a traditional white wedding, instead insisting on making a grand entrance by arriving at her own wedding in her fiancé Brett Baines' lorry.

The couple from Wittering, who share a passion for lorries, met 12 years ago.

Brett, a lorry driver for 16 years at PC Howard in King’s Cliffe, was delighted to hear that his bride-to-be would be attending their big day in his lorry, which has both of their children's names on the side.

Madison, nine, and Lucy, seven, were bridesmaids for their mum on her big day at Stamford Registry Office.

Sarah, who was worried about how her wedding dress was going to fit into the lorry, found that it was a lot easier than she had imagined and enjoyed the whole experience.

She said: "It was an amazing day; it was absolutely perfect. It was very special riding in the lorry, I felt like royalty - everyone was waving at us.

"It was a day I'll never forget."

25 years ago: Children were busy planting for the summer at Bourne Abbey School

25 years ago

Mementoes from a quarter of a century of council history are to be buried in a Millennium time capsule, to be opened in 25 years’ time.

Architects’ plans and photos of major council projects will join a collection including historical photos of the first district councillors, reminders of royal visits, current councillor and agenda details from South Kesteven District Council.

The capsule will be buried in a secure chamber within a newly created Millennium garden, which contains commemorative roses marking the Queen Mother's forthcoming 100th birthday, in front of the council's Grantham offices.

Scouts Damion Orchiston, and John and David Southwood on quad bikes

The annual 38th Glinton Scouts gala has swung into action and raised £800 much-needed funds.

It was the third year the gala had been organised and included everything from quad bikes to the traditional coconut shy and treasure hunt.

Despite a lower turnout more money than ever was raised and it will go towards various things including the upkeep of the Scout building and camping trips.

Group Scout leader Ken Doughty said it was a great day and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.

75 years ago: History repeats itself - back in 1950 they had a splendid season too. Back row: S Bellamy, J Came, J Abrey, A Burgoin, G Lindner and J Goodwin. Middle row: K Popple, J Dunbar, C Steele, G Skinner, R Proctor, M Franks and G Chappell, Front row: J Brown, G Burks, A Burks and S Hayre

75 years ago

It was revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the Stamford Town Council, at which the Mayor Alderman NA Pledger presided, that it will cost over £1,000 to remedy the defects which are causing dampness in converted huts on the Empingham Road temporary housing estate and that as the Ministry of Health will not meet the expense it will have to be met by the ratepayers of the town.

The borough surveyor estimated the cost at £17 13s 1d per dwelling (a total of £1,089), and it was recommended that application should be made for permission to raise a loan for this amount and also for a further loan of £155 for the provision of dustbins, clothes posts and street name plates.

Also in connection with the temporary housing estate, it was reported that the county council would not require the hospital building for use as a school.

Alderman F Sindall said thanks were due to the Stamford Mercury for bringing this matter to light. Had it not been for their action nothing would have been done.

Coun GC Swanson said a lot of people were ready to criticise the council's efforts in connection with the hutted camp.

Alderman AFT Jeeves announced that, although the total amount due in rates during the year ended 31 March, 1950, amounted to £64,500, they finished the year with only £18 17s 6d outstanding.

75 years ago: Don't miss out on your ration book

Mr Thomas Needham Smith, of 50 Ryhall Road, Stamford, believed to be the oldest male resident of the town, was the guest-of-honour at a tea-party held at the Blackstone works in celebration of his 90th birthday.

Born on 21 May, 1860, Mr Smith joined Messrs Blackstone & Co as long ago as 1874, when the factory was in St Peter's Street, and he helped to move the firm to its present location in 1887. He retired in 1921 after 47 years in the agricultural fitting shops, but went to work for another Stamford firm until about two years ago.

For many years this remarkable man was well known as an accomplished campanologist. Today, his chief hobby is reading ‘The Times’ each day from beginning to end. Asked if he listened to the radio, he replied, "Yes, but only to the news." He is a relative of Henry Smith, who, in 1837, founded the firm which later was to become Messrs Blackstone & Co Ltd.

A widower for some 15 years, he now lives with his son, Harold, who has himself worked for the firm for 45 of his 59 years. Another son, Sydney, retired in 1948 after 50 years with the firm and now his two sons are keeping up the family traditions.

So far the three generations have an aggregate of 177 years' service with the company.

Before the tea party on Monday, Tom walked around the factory for more than an hour and met a number of his former colleagues. One of them, 67-year-old Jack Palmer, was an apprentice under him just 51 years ago. Others who were boys under him are still employed in the factory and include James Middleton (aged 69), Godfrey Miles (aged 65) and Arthur Harrison (aged 67).

Tom has been a moderate drinker and smoker all his life. At one time he was the landlord of the O'Brien's Arms inn, but that was just a sideline, and he continued to work in the factory at the same time.

75 years ago: Lord Willoughby de Eresby presents the Stamford and District Cribbage League cup to Mr P Hayward

100 years ago

There were not so many medical marvels in Stamford Market on Friday as there were the previous week, but a middle-aged man who lectured on the subject of the uses and abuses of food imparted a good deal of sound information to a large crowd in Broad Street. More people accepted his gratuitous advice than bought the formula he had to sell - a formula which he claimed would make a liquid medicine, to be taken once daily, that would create a desire for food and an enjoyment of food. His takings were extremely small after his first half-hour's oration. Among the free hints on health that he gave were the following:

Eat an orange before breakfast - that is the best time to eat oranges.

Eat tomatoes, but without vinegar.

Drink lemon and barley water fairly frequently.

Eat brown bread rather than white bread.

Eat at least one apple a day, especially after taking fatty foods.

Reduce the quantity of potatoes you are eating if you suffer from indigestion.

Don't eat supper late at night.

100 years ago: A dozen pints please!

Lord Burghley, son and heir of the Marquess of Exeter, landed at Plymouth on Thursday from the Red Star Liner Lapland on his return from America.

He had crossed the Atlantic specially to compete at the Relay Carnival at Philadelphia of the University of Pennsylvania, where he represented Cambridge University, his companion, Mr AE Porritt, representing Oxford. Lord Burghley won the 400 metres event in fifty-four and four-fifths seconds, which is only two-fifths of a second short of the record time, and set a record for the Philadelphia track.

When interviewed at Plymouth, Lord Burghley was loud in his praise of American athletes. "The Americans take sport more earnestly and seriously than we do at home," he said.

"My most lasting impression of America," he added, "is the hurry and bustle of the Wall Street Stock Exchange. There is nothing like it in the world that I know of."

Lord Burghley and his friend crossed the Atlantic in the White Star Liner Homeric, and witnessed the sinking of the Japanese steamer Raifuku Maru, with the loss of all hands, about which there has been much controversy. He was emphatic that Captain Roberts, of the Homeric, did everything that was possible in the circumstances.

"We saw the terrible occurrence," he said, "from the time the Homeric arrived on the scene to the end, when the Japanese vessel turned turtle and sank.”

25 years ago: Charlotte Keefe and James Gray get into gardening at Bourne Abbey School

200 years ago

Mr Green, the aeronaut, has been engaged in making experiments to the purity and strength the Stamford gas, with a view to correctness in his calculations when filling the balloon for his ascent at the time of our races. He pronounces the gas to be excellent.

At six o'clock on Tuesday evening he gratified numerous spectators by letting off in the High Street a pilot balloon, about five feet high, (constructed of paper, varnished) which he had charged with gas at the pipe of a common shop-light.

The balloon rose quickly and very beautifully in the north-west direction, and was soon out of sight.

25 years ago: Ryan Dearing and Ben Walker busy in the greenhouse at Bourne Abbey School

At a general meeting of the Stamford gas company held yesterday, Mr Wm Lowson was appointed clerk at the gas works. The meeting afterwards came to the determination of letting the wharfage ground, for the erection of warehouses and sheds to accommodate the public.

An inquest was held at Bourn, by Mr Mastin, coroner, on the body of Mr Wm Roberts, aged 52, who fell down stairs at the Six Bells Inn, and died soon after. Apprehension was entertained that he had fractured his skull, but a medical gentleman gave it as his opinion that apoplexy had been the cause of death, and a verdict to that effect was recorded.

Great complaints have occurred within these last few days by several persons of being grossly insulted by a number of men employed in repairing the road between Fosdyke Bridge and Holbeach, who seize as they pass, and make a demand of money. If they do not succeed in their demands they insult passengers by throwing earth at them, and using the insolent language.

On Monday morning last as some labourers were felling timber in a wood at Benefield, near Oundle, a large tree rather unexpectedly came down, and caught two of them before they could retreat to a proper distance. A man named Roe was so dreadfully hurt (having his back and both his thighs broken) that he died the same night, leaving a wife and family chargeable to the parish; and another man named Wright was also very much bruised in the chest, but it is hoped will recover.

Caution. Thomas Dams, of Harringworth, in the county of Northampton, do hereby caution the public against trusting my wife, Elizabeth Dams, who has left me, as I will not pay or be answerable for any debts she may contract. Thomas Dams, Harringworth, May 14.