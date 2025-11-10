Urgent treatment, cancer care and surgical procedures look likely to increase at a town hospital, as a ‘neighbourhood model’ of NHS care is reintroduced.

The NHS board of directors for Stamford Hospital meets tomorrow (Tuesday, November 11) and will discuss a draft clinical strategy for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

The draft outlines ‘key changes for Stamford’, which include “the potential to develop our offer for urgent care needs at Stamford Hospital … enabling urgent care services to be delivered closer to home”.

Stamford Hospital entrance on Ryhall Road. Photo: Iliffe Media

Urgent care is for when someone needs to be seen quickly, but their injury or illness is not life-threatening. People in the Stamford area can currently attend the minor injuries unit at Stamford Hospital, which is open 9am to 5pm weekdays; accident and emergency at Peterborough City Hospital; or make an appointment at their GP surgery.

Another change outlined is that “over the next five years, more services currently provided at Peterborough City Hospital will be delivered at Stamford Hospital, reducing travel time for residents. These include simple surgical procedures, cancer care, and musculoskeletal services”.

In a separate point, the draft strategy acknowledges the opening of the Day Treatment Unit at Stamford Hospital to provide ‘day case procedures’.

Stamford Hospital. Photo: Iliffe Media

Coun Richard Cleaver, an Independent district and county councillor for Stamford who takes a keen interest in local healthcare, said: “I’m very pleased to see the commitment to increasing services at Stamford Hospital, and I’m particularly pleased to see that the trust is interested in providing fuller urgent care services at the hospital.”

The board of directors meeting is at 1pm on Tuesday in the Learning Centre at Peterborough City Hospital.