An appeal for emergency medical vehicles has received a huge boost thanks to a fundraising night at the races.

Almost 100 guests donned race attire and helped raise more than £4,000 at a charity race night at Burghley Park Golf Club, in Stamford, in aid of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF).

The money will go towards a 4x4 medical evacuation vehicle for the Ukrainian forces, and with further donations, HOUF is aiming to secure a second vehicle, and fuel, and deliver both to Kyiv in March.

This guest got into the race night spirit

The event was supported by 15 Ukrainian volunteers and also featured a raffle and auction, with prizes and lots donated by local businesses and individuals.

The Deputy Mayor of Stamford, Amanda Wheeler, presented prizes to the ‘owners’ of the winning horses.

HOUF founder Richard Astle, from Helpston, spoke, while Ukrainian medic Yuri sent a recorded message appealing for urgently-needed medical evacuation vehicles.

HOUF member Nataliia was one of 15 Ukrainian volunteers who helped run the event

Event organiser and HOUF member, Shane Sandall, said: "I must admit I was so surprised how well the evening went on Saturday.

“I would love to just thank everyone who helped make the evening the success it was, from local businesses who sponsored the races to people who bought horses when they knew they couldn't attend, and everyone who came along.”

HOUF volunteer, Fiona Parker, who helped to organise the event, added: "I was delighted to see how much fun everyone had, but we were also reminded of why we were all there.

Guests came in fancy hats befitting a day at the races

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends is aiming to deliver two 4x4s to Ukraine next month

“While we were fundraising, Ukraine was once again under attack.

“The support from our local community truly makes a difference, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed."

Donations to HOUF can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpingourukrainianfriends2023