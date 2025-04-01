A cluster of deep potholes has led to more than a dozen complaints to a council.

The potholes at the top of Tinwell Road in Stamford have been causing such disruption that uneven road signs have been put up to warn drivers.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind) described the potholes as ‘infamous’ at a Stamford Town Council meeting last week and explained that due to their close proximity to the A1 the sliproads will also need to be closed while work is completed.

The potholes in Tinwell Road, Stamford

However, a date for the repair work is yet to be set.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We're actively engaging with National Highways to find a date for works on the road.

“Because of the nature of the works, we are looking at joining up with what National Highways has planned so that we can minimise the amount of traffic network disruption."

The potholes in Tinwell Road, Stamford

Since February more than a dozen reports have been logged on FixMyStreet, a platform where people can alert the council to issues.

A number of reports allege that the ‘very deep potholes’ are ruining motorists’ tyres and are ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

Another resident has branded them as ‘horrific’ and says they are getting worse everyday.



