An epic annual motorcycling challenge run by a nurse and her husband has topped the £100,000 mark for a cancer charity.

Stamford nurse Jo McAvoy and her husband Jon have been organising the Longest Day Challenge since 2013 - a sponsored annual motorcycle ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

A huge £630,000 tally has been raised over the years, with more than £100,000 donated to Cancer Research UK.

Jo works in the outpatient department at Stamford Hospital

It is a charity which is close to the heart of Jo, a staff nurse who works in the outpatient department at Stamford Hospital.

“It all started when my husband John, along with some others from a motorcycling magazine forum, had the crazy idea of riding from Land's End to John O’Groats on roadworthy motorcycles costing no more than £600,” she said.

“The idea was, and still is, to raise money for Cancer Research UK as many had family, friends and colleagues undergoing treatment or had passed away as a result of cancer.”

John and Jo McAvoy have been helping to run the Longest Day Challenge since 2013

After taking part in the first event in 2013, John decided to keep it going and, supported by Jo, it has improved year on year with more riders and volunteers.

“This has been our biggest year organising the event to date with 49 riders and about 100 volunteers,” Jo added.

The Longest Day Challenge is held on June 21, starting at 4am, with five pitstops along the route, which doesn’t include motorways.

The High Sheriff of Rutland, Richard Chesterfield, added his support to this year's event

All riders have trackers on their bikes so their journey and safety can be monitored.

This year’s challenge included a visit from the High Sheriff of Rutland, Richard Chesterfield, who rode his motorbike to meet the riders at the first pitstop in Cirencester.

Volunteers help to provide minor bike repairs and maintenance at the pitstops, and keep the riders fed and watered, as well as administering any minor first aid.

The riders at John O'Groats

Jo acts as ‘mission control’ from a mini bus — alerting riders of road closures and other factors which may affect their journey.

She said: “Our aim is to look after these heroes, keeping them safe for the tough challenge of riding just under 1,000 miles in around 24 hours.

“It never fails to amaze me how dedicated the riders are every year to raise as much money as possible for this important cause.

“Each and every rider has a personal story about why they are taking part in the challenge and many place dedication photos of loved ones on their bikes.”

Among the riders this year was former TT and British Superbike racer and TV pundit, Jenny Tinmouth.

Visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/longest-day-up-2025-broom-wagon?utm_medium=qr_code&utm_source=online_fundraising if you would like to donate.