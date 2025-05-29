Four nurses have joined together to launch a high-end skin clinic.

Kaliòs skin clinic will be offering non-surgical treatments and procedures in Ironmonger Street, Stamford from Sunday, June 1.

The aesthetics business is jointly owned by four qualified nurses, Tam Van Ryswyk, Deanna Walton-Tibbles, Clare Rainbow and Annie Beeby, who between them have more than 40 years experience.

Kalios

Their aim is to celebrate natural beauty while enhancing their clients’ skin health and vitality.

Tam, 55, said: “Stamford is a beautiful town. It’s thriving with a really busy shopping precinct and tends to have a high-end trade, which fits with us as we want to be a high-end clinic.”

Tam and Deanna work at the Fitzwilliam Hospital in Peterborough doing plastic surgery and dermatology while Clare is a mental health nurse in Cambridge and Annie works in dialysis.

Tam van Ryswyk

All four nurses will all be keeping their current jobs and will take it in turns working two days a week.

Their first-hand medical experience is what they believe sets them apart, and they are advocates for tougher legislation to prevent people from being practitioners if they don’t hold the highest qualifications.

Tam, who lives in Stamford, said: “It’s incredibly important. It’s behind why we want to set up the clinic - we are four nurses.

“I’m not saying beauty therapists are not skilled at what they do, but nurses have a slightly different view.

Clare Rainbow

“We can deal with any complications and give antibiotics if needed - it’s more of a holistic package.

“You see people online and question where they did the training and where they are getting prescriptions from.

“It’s the same as getting a prescription from the doctor - it has to be done the right way.”

Deanna Walton-Tibbles

Kaliòs offers a range of treatments including botox, fillers, microneedling, plasma and skin boosters and peels.

Annie Beeby

The team can also dissolve and correct fillers.