An award-winning nurse has been so dedicated to her career of 50 years that she even got married at her workplace.

Rosie Collett has just been awarded a Lifetime Contribution Award for her dedication to patients during the past 50 years.

For much of her career she has worked with people who are receiving cancer treatment or palliative care.

Rosie Collcott, centre, with colleagues from Stamford Hospital. Photo: submitted

Rosie is currently the lead lymphoedema nurse at Stamford Hospital, having started her career there as a nurse cadet. She received the Lifetime Contribution Award from the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust during an event at Peterborough Cathedral.

Rosie said: “I was truly overwhelmed and honoured to win the award.

“As a nurse I feel in a very privileged position. I have met some very special people throughout my career - colleagues, patients, families, carers and friends.

Rosie Collcott. Photo: submitted

“I have had some inspirational role models and managers who have believed in me, trusted my judgment, supported my personal and professional development and have been hugely instrumental in my career. I wouldn't be successful in my present role without the dedication and support of the team that I work with.”

Rosie’s career started in the 1970s as a cadet nurse. After gaining her qualifications she joined the surgical unit and then spent eight years as a bank nurse while raising her children.

She developed a particular interest in working with cancer patients so went on to become a staff nurse at the Robert Horrell Day Centre in Peterborough in 1991 and joined its lymphoedema service three years later. The centre meant so much to Rosie that she and her husband Martin held their wedding at its chapel in 1999, inviting staff and patients to join them.

Rosie works with lymphoedema patients. The condition causes swelling in the body’s tissue and is often a side effect of cancer or its treatment.

The service is so much in demand that Rosie has introduced outreach clinics in Wisbech, Doddington and Spalding as well as creating a patient support group.

She was nominated for the award by lymphoedema nurse specialist Nicola Gregson who said: “Rosie is a wonderful person, an inspirational nurse and an exceptional role model to future nurses.

“As a team, we are thrilled that Rosie's commitment, passion and dedication to her role has been acknowledged, giving more than 50 years of service to our hospitals and the NHS.”

Away from work both Rosie and Martin are actively involved with Macmillan Cancer Support by planning and supporting fundraising events to improve the quality of life and support of those that need the service.

She said: “The NHS and my role within it has been a constant through the good times and the not so good. From a personal perspective it has been a great institution to work for and long may it last.

“I have been very fortunate to have a supportive family and have never had to justify or apologise for my commitment to my job, which has been incredibly helpful over the years.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to Nicky for nominating me for the award and to all the people during my NHS journey who have been instrumental in my achievement.”

Rosie was one of 11 winners to be crowed at this year’s awards night.