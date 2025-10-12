A nursery marking ‘10 years of care and learning’ has been a part of 500 children’s lives - and counting.

Little Lane Nursery in Silver Lane, Stamford, which also has a site in New Road, Easton-on-the-Hill, opened on October 12, 2015.

Since then it has cared for about 500 youngsters and has grown to a team of 40 staff.

Little Lane Nursery is marking 10 years in business. Photo: Supplied

Emma Green, nursery manager, said: “Our team works hard to provide personalised care and learning experiences, whether that’s through our forest school, regular town outings, or the wide range of activities we offer within the nursery.

“We are so proud to have been part of so many children’s first steps in life.”

Victoria James, nursery proprietor, added: “Our vision has always been to provide more than childcare – we want to create a home-from-home where children feel safe, valued, and inspired to learn.

“Reaching 10 years is a wonderful achievement, and we want to thank every child, parent, and staff member who has been part of our journey.

“We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years will bring.”