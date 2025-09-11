A nursery has been inspired by one of its children to host a fun day next month to raise funds for a Kawasaki disease charity.

The Ark Nursery, in Stamford, is organising an open door, family-friendly event on Saturday, September 13.

It gets under way at 10am and will feature games, face painting, stalls and a prize raffle.

Proceeds will go to Societi which raises awareness of Kawasaki disease and pays for medical staff to undergo specialist training into spotting and treating the condition.

Kawasaki disease primarily affects young children, causing inflammation of blood vessels throughout the body, and claimed the life of 14-month-old Stamford boy Tommy Rodgers last year.

A child who attends the Foundry Road nursery also contracted the disease, but recovered after early treatment, thanks to the awareness-raising of Tommy’s parents Katie Youngs and Dan Rodgers.