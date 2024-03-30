More than 12% of planning applications submitted for a town have received objections.

Stamford Town Council has been consulted on more than 300 applications since May.

Although it has no decision making powers, with the final say resting with South Kesteven District Council, points made by local councillors are considered by planners.

Applications include planning permission for properties, listed building consent, works on trees, advertisement, communications and a discharge of conditions.

Of the 314 applications, the town council has objected to 12%.

At Stamford Town Council’s annual meeting on Monday (March 25), chairperson of the planning committee Barry Devereux explained: “The objections raised were predominantly for buildings within the conservation area to preserve the fabric of the beautiful buildings of Stamford and where we felt the propose application would affect the street scene in a negative way.”

The Stamford Shopfront Guide is among the documents the council uses to base its objections on.

