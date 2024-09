An obstruction on the A1 is causing delays on the main road and in a town centre.

Vehicles are queuing this morning (Monday, September 9) on the A1 southbound between Wothorpe and Greetham.

This is because of an obstruction partially blocking the road near the A43 Kettering Road turn off.

There is also heavy traffic in Stamford town centre as drivers divert off the main road.