Part of a hospital site is a step closer to being sold after an offer was accepted.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital, decided in 2020 to sell three areas of unused land on the west end of the site.

A sale was agreed in 2021 but it fell through following delays relating to the site’s historical significance, which included a 14th century facade of a friary gatehouse built for either the Grey Friar or White Friar orders.

The Stamford Hospital site

The trust put the site in Ryhall Road up for sale again last year.

An offer was made on the land in July this year, which the trust has now accepted in principle.

A spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are currently working through the legal and contractual specifics and aim to complete this in spring 2024.

“At this time, we are unable to disclose the value of the offer due to commercial sensitivity.”

The trust previously said the proceeds of the sale were to be reinvested in hospital improvements and redevelopment, including the addition of an upper level to the car park at the Ryhall Road entrance to compensate for parking spaces lost at the Uffington Road end of the site.

